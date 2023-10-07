'Thank you for kicking us out of the country' - Ex-Barcelona star Gerard Pique hits out at Andorra government over stadium debacle

Gerard Pique slammed the Andorra government for displacing his club from their home ground Estadi Nacional.

WHAT HAPPENED? Andorra's Secretary of State for Sport and Youth, Alain Cabanes, had earlier stated that Pique's team, FC Andorra, will not be allowed to use the Estadi Nacional from the 2024-25 season onwards. The government plans to convert it into a more versatile venue so that the national stadium can host other sports as well.

Now former Barcelona star Pique, who owns the club, has taken to social media to hit out at the government stating that he will now be forced to change the name of the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: In his post, Pique wrote: "We have invested more than €4 million in adapting the National Stadium so that La Liga lets us play and now you kick us out. There is no sports facility in Andorra with conditions to be able to compete next year. Thank you for kicking us out of the country. We have no other solution than to leave and change the name of the club. Congratulations, you have left Andorra without professional football."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Spanish international acquired the club through his company Kosmos Holding in 2018 while still being a player at Barcelona. Under his ownership, the club saw a meteoric rise in their stature as they came up to the Spanish second division from the fifth tier.

WHAT NEXT? Currently 15th on the league table, Andorra will next face Elche in Segunda Division on October 9.