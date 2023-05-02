Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany to depart club after overseeing 2023 summer transfer business

Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany is set to leave his role after overseeing the club's summer transfer business.

Alemany to leave after transfer window

Offer made to him by Aston Villa

Contract had been due to expire in 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? Barca have confirmed that Alemany has informed president Joan Laporta "of his intention to take a new path in his career". Fabrizio Romano has reported that Aston Villa have made an offer to Alemany, and hope to appoint him to work with Unai Emery.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alemany was tasked with making the required cuts to the first-team to register some of Barcelona's new signings in the summer. He has been described as "a killer" and will help conduct the Blaugrana's business this summer before moving on. Antonio Cordon, who was most recently with Real Betis, has been tipped to take over.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The club have confirmed that they will make changes to their "football executive structure" and will announce their moves once Alemany leaves.