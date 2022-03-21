What is Barcelona's biggest win vs Real Madrid?
Any meeting between Barcelona and Real Madrid will capture the imagination of a global audience, with El Clasico fixtures among the most eagerly-anticipated in world football.
Such encounters rarely disappoint, with two old adversaries delivering memorable performances down the years.
Barca shade things slightly in the overall record – with 116 victories from 282 games, compared to Madrid’s 104 – but when did the Blaugrana deliver their most dominant displays? GOAL takes a look…
There have been plenty of goal-laden clashes between heavyweight outfits from Catalunya and the Spanish capital down the years.
In terms of the biggest victories for Barca, they have emerged victorious by five clear goals on seven occasions, with the highest-scoring of those successes in September 1950.
The most recent came in November 2010, while the Blaugrana’s only victory by a five-goal margin at Santiago Bernabeu was in February 1974.
Result
Date
Barcelona goalscorers
Real Madrid 1-5 Barcelona
Apr 18, 1926
Samitier (4), Piera
Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid
Apr 21, 1935
Vantolra (4), Escola
Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid
Mar 25, 1945
César (2), Bravo, Gonzalvo III
Barcelona 7-2 Real Madrid
Sept 24, 1950
Nicolau (2), M. Aurelio (2), Cesar, Gonzalvo III, Basora
Barcelona 5-1 Real Madrid
Feb 21, 1954
Tejada (2), Moreno, Cesar, Pachon
Barcelona 6-1 Real Madrid
May 19, 1957
Martínez (4), Villaverde, Kubala
Barcelona 4-0 Real Madrid
Oct 26, 1958
Evaristo (3), Tejada
Real Madrid 0-5 Barcelona
Feb 17, 1974
Asensi (2), Cruyff, Perez, Sotil
Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona
May 18, 1986
Amarilla, Urbano, Esteban
Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid
Aug 1, 1994
Romario (3), Koeman, Ivan Iglesias
Real Madrid 2-6 Barcelona
May 2, 2009
Henry (2), Messi (2), Puyol, Pique
Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid
Nov 29, 2010
David Villa (2), Xavi, Pedro, Jeffren
Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona
Nov 21, 2015
Luis Suarez (2), Iniesta, Neymar
Barcelona 5-1 Real Madrid
Oct 28, 2018
Luis Suarez (3), Coutinho, Vidal
Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona
Mar 20, 2022
Aubameyang (2), Araujo, Ferran Torres
Table correct at time of writing on 21/03/2022
What happened in the latest Clasico?
The most recent clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid took place at the Bernabeu on March 20, 2022.
The Blaugrana headed into that contest as underdogs, with the Blancos boasting a commanding lead at the top of the Liga table.
The form book went out the window in the Spanish capital as Xavi’s visitors delivered a stunning display of attacking intent.
January signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed them in front after 21 minutes, as he converted a brilliant Ousmane Dembele cross from close range.
Ronald Araujo doubled Barca’s lead in the 38th minute, before Ferran Torres crashed home a third two minutes after half-time.
Aubameyang’s second of the game just six minutes after the restart put the result beyond doubt and lifted the Blaugrana up into third.
Carlo Ancelotti’s side were left shell-shocked, having enjoyed domestic dominance and reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, but they were left to pick the bones out of a humbling reversal.