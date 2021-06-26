Bale walks off after Real Madrid star asked if he has played last game for Wales after Euro 2020 defeat by Denmark
Gareth Bale walked away from a question on his future after seeing Wales slip out of Euro 2020, with the Real Madrid forward refusing to be drawn on his plans.
Another continental adventure came to a close for the 31-year-old on Saturday as a 4-0 defeat was suffered at the hands of Denmark in the last-16 of a European Championship.
There had been suggestions prior to that contest that a man with 96 caps for his country was preaparing to slip into international retirement.
Has Bale played his last game for Wales?
BBC Sport put that question to Bale as he reflected on a disappointing showing against Denmark, but got no answer.
More to follow...