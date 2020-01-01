Bailly admits to snubbing City for Man Utd after personal call from Mourinho

The Ivorian defender moved to Old Trafford in the summer of 2016, with the opportunity passed up to head to the opposite side of Manchester

Eric Bailly has revealed that he joined in 2016 after snubbing interest from City, with a personal phone call from Jose Mourinho convincing him to head for Old Trafford.

Eye-catching performances for had brought the Ivorian defender onto the recruitment radar of leading sides in .

Those at the Etihad Stadium were keen on doing a deal, with Pep Guardiola taking City’s managerial reins that summer.

More teams

The Blues’ Catalan coach was, however, beaten to a much sought-after signature by his old adversary Mourinho – who had just taken charge at United.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

A £30 million ($40m) transfer was put in place, with Bailly favouring red over blue when it came to a fierce Premier League divide.

Explaining that big career call, amid talk of also being keen on acquiring his services, the 26-year-old centre-half told Mundo Deportivo: “In the summer of 2016 there were many rumours.

“I was in , in the dining room at home with my mother when the phone rang. It was a Portuguese number; Mourinho. He told me to come with him, that he liked me since he saw me with and Villarreal.

“ were also interested, but if Mourinho calls you, you can’t say no.

“You can’t say no to Barca either. It just didn’t happen because the interest was not public or so explicit.”

Bailly has experienced a rollercoaster of emotions since making the decision to join United, with fitness struggles restricting him to 89 appearances across four-and-a-half years.

Four of those have come this season, with the Ivorian convinced that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can find a formula at the back that allows the Red Devils to plug defensive leaks.

Bailly added: “We have known how to overcome adversity because the dressing room is with Solskjaer.

“He is a close guy who has a good relationship with everyone and understands the codes of the football player.

“At the back, he [Solskjaer] asks for concentration and more character. There are small mistakes that have been avoided.

“We need to pay more attention to plays that seem of little danger and that end up costing us too much.”

United will be back in Premier League action on Sunday when they take in a trip to .