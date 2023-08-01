Back off! PSG to report Real Madrid to FIFA over €160m transfer agreement with Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly set to report Real Madrid to FIFA over their potentially illegal tapping up of Kylian Mbappe.

World Cup winner won't extend PSG contract

Set to become a free agent in 2024

Blancos reported to have deal in place

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international has made it clear that he will not be prolonging his stay at Parc des Princes, with the extension clause that exists in his current contract having expired on July 31. As things stand, the World Cup winner is due to hit free agency in the summer of 2024.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There have been suggestions that La Liga giants Real already have an agreement in place with Mbappe, with the talented 24-year-old set to pocket a €160 million (£137m/$175m) signing on fee if he makes his way to Santiago Bernabeu. Such agreements are banned by FIFA as they require a player to have been approached without the blessing of his current employers being sought first.

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG’s patience is beginning to wear thin, with The Telegraph reporting that they are preparing to take their case to world football’s governing body. Such a scenario may be avoided, with Real aware that they are running the risk of missing out on Mbappe if they do not make a move before the summer window of 2023 slams shut – with the likes of Chelsea and Barcelona said to be sniffing around.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe has already shunned a record-breaking offer from Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal – who were prepared to pay a €300m (£257m/$329m) transfer fee and a €700m (£599m/$768m) salary – with the PSG forward stuck in limbo for now as he waits on a definitive decision to be made on his future.