Avram Glazer to fly in for Carabao Cup final and attend first Man Utd game in six months

Avram Glazer is expected to attend tomorrow's Carabao Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle despite ongoing talks about his tenureship.

  • Avram to attend final at Wembley
  • First game in person since start of season
  • Glazer family looking to sell the club

WHAT HAPPENED? Sources at the Athletic report that Glazer has laid out his intentions to be in attendance at Wembley tomorrow on Sunday to see his club try and capture their first trophy in six years.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The game comes at a time where the club are at a vital stage of investment talks, negotiations that could end the Glazer family's almost 18-year ownership of Manchester United after consistent fan protests against their stewardship.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Avram last attended a game in person on the opening day of the season and saw United fall 2-1 to Brighton. It's an absolute rarity for any of the Glazer family to attend United games because of the ill-feeling large portions of the fanbase possess towards them.

IN A PHOTO:

Avram Glazer Manchester United 2019Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR GLAZER? While it's likely his main concern will be either selling the club or at least getting decent investment, he will have some personal investment in tomorrow's Carabao Cup final.

