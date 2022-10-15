Auxerre vs Nice: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Auxerre welcome Nice to face them at Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps. The hosts are suffering a dismal season to date, with just two wins and no victories in their last five, leaving them in the thick of a relegation battle.
Their visitors are only just pulling clear of a similar scrap after two wins in their last three as well, marking this one out as a crucial battle for both looking to secure survival in the top-tier down the line.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Auxerre vs Nice date & kick-off time
Auxerre vs Nice
October 16, 2022
9:00am ET / 7:30pm IST
How to watch Auxerre vs Nice on TV & live stream online
Fans in India can stream the match on Voot Select.
Auxerre squad & team news
After two early wins over the opening weeks, it has been a downward trend for Auxerre, who find themselves at serious risk of the drop in an expanded relegation battle this season.
It is still the first third of the campaign of course, but they'll need to turn matters around soon. Lose and they face a hard road in the run-up to the Qatar 2022 World Cup-enforced break.
Nice squad and team news
The visitors might just have turned the page in recent weeks, but they will not be counting their chickens before they have hatched when it comes to a complete revival.
They will be eyeing up this clash as a winnable one, where three points can help push them further in mid-table security.
