Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has sought to clarify comments in which he accused Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta of being unable to handle “big players”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gabonese striker, who found himself forced out of Emirates Stadium in January 2022 following a breach of club discipline, has also suggested that the man calling the shots in north London cannot coach “big characters”. Aubameyang, who is now back in England at Chelsea, was caught on camera aiming jibes in Arteta's direction shortly after completing a switch to Barcelona.

WHAT THEY SAID: Aubameyang has now addressed those comments, posting on social media: “Aware there is a video out that was recorded just after I arrived at Barca. At the time I still had a lot of bad feelings in me - Arsenal are doing great things this season and I wish all my old guys well, just not on November 6.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are due to welcome Arsenal to Stamford Bridge in early November, with Aubameyang set to be reunited with his former employers for the first time since bringing a four-year stint with the Gunners to a close.

WHAT NEXT? Arteta has guided Arsenal to the top of the Premier League table this season, with Gabriel Jesus now leading the line for them, while Chelsea have moved up to fourth after claiming back-to-back wins under new boss Graham Potter.