Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Athletic Bilbao against Atletico Madrid in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Atletico Madrid will travel to the Basque region to take on Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Saturday at the San Mames. Ernesto Valverde's men head into this fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw against Sevilla away from home. They have started their domestic league campaign in a rich vein of form and are currently placed third in the table with 17 points from eight matches. Another win on Saturday will further consolidate their position as it will open up a four-point gap to Atletico.

Meanwhile, Diego Simeone's troops had another disappointing outing in the Champions League in midweek as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Club Brugge. Their strikers have not been in the best of form as Alvaro Morata has scored just four goals in 12 games while Joao Felix is yet to open his account. Antoine Griezmann has also misfired and has just two goals to show for his efforts in eight league matches. Bilbao will be a difficult nut to crack for the Rojiblancos as they have conceded just five goals in eight matches.

GOAL brings you the details on how to watch the match on TV in the UK, U.S and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid date & kick-off time

Game: Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid Date: October 15/16, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00 pm BST / 3:00 pm ET / 12:30am IST (Oct 16) Venue: San Mames, Bilbao

How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid on TV & live stream online

ESPN Plus (ESPN+) and ESPN Deportes are showing the game in the U.S.

The match can be live-streamed on La Liga TV and FreeSports TV in the UK.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports18 - 1 and will be available for streaming on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US ESPN Deportes ESPN+ UK FreeSports TV La Liga TV India Sports18 - 1 Voot Select

Athletic Bilbao team news & squad

Athletic Club will miss the services of Dani Vivian and Yuri Berchiche for this game. Whereas, Ander Herrera remains suspended after he was given his marching orders against Sevilla.

Apart from the trio, Valverde has everyone available at his disposal. He is likely to set his team up in a 4-3-3 formation with Inaki Williams, Nico Williams and Iker Muniain in a front three.

Athletic Bilbao predicted lineup: Simon; De Marcos, Yeray, Martinez, Lekue; Sancet, D Garcia; N Williams, Muniain, Berenguer; I Williams

Position Players Goalkeepers Simon, Agirrezabala, Iruarrizaga Defenders Vivian, Martinez, Yeray, Lekue, Yuri, De Marcos, Capa, Balenziaga, Paredes. Midfielders Vesga, Sancet, Garcia, Vencedor, Zarraga, Garcia, Herrera. Forwards Morci, Berenguer, Williams, Muniain, Williams Jr., Guruzeta, Villalibre, Ares.

Atletico Madrid team news & squad

Atletico will continue to miss Felipe after the defender sustained a muscle injury in training. Meanwhile, Marcos Llorente will be out for a month and Sergio Reguilon is still recovering after his surgery.

Jan Oblak will start between the sticks. Diego Simeone might choose to play three at the back with Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, and Nahuel Molina as the three centre-backs. Rodrigo De Paul could slot in at the centre of the park along with Koke and Axel Witsel. While Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa should lead the line.

Atletico Madrid predicted XI: Oblak; Gimenez, Savic, Molina; Reinildo, De Paul, Koke, Witsel, Carrasco; Correa, Morata