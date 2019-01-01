Aston Villa's McGinn 'had a little chuckle' at Manchester United links

The midfielder claims he's happy to have signed a new deal with his current club and was never seriously considering a move to Old Trafford

John McGinn may have been linked to this summer, but the midfielder says he "had a little chuckle​" at the reports before getting back to work.

Having helped bring Villa back to the top flight, it was said that Sir Alex Ferguson was pushing the Old Trafford club to make a move for the midfielder.

But McGinn landed a new five-year deal with Villa on Thursday ahead of the new season, and claims he was happy to continue his growth at his current club.

"I had a little chuckle at it to be honest," McGinn told Sky Sports. "I'm sure a lot of people did.

"It is up to me to go and prove it is justified. At that point, my whole mindset was on Villa and being successful here.

"I have still got so much left to learn and prove.

"In the environment here I am appreciated. I'm loved and respected by everyone - there is no better feeling. I still have to pinch myself driving in.

"I feel like one of the main players here but I still need to improve and get better.

"To have any speculation lingering about isn't what you want.

"I'm just glad to be settled and to focus on the next five years."

Villa’s Premier League campaign will get underway on Saturday against Spurs.

But with a remade squad that features 12 new players, including record signing Wesley, even McGinn isn’t ready to make predictions on how their return to the top flight will play out.

"I am not sure," he said. "There are a lot of new signings.

"A lot of boys have had to get their visas and stuff sorted, get used to the cuisine in Birmingham and the temperature. It took me seven months to get used to it.

"They are nice lads, no egos, I think that is important, with Villa being in the Premier League.

"Speaking to some of the experienced boys they all say Villa had a reputation for bad characters and big egos.

"I don't think we have that now.

"It is an important trait to have for a hard-working club. I think they have recruited well in that sense."