‘As a striker, you want to score’ – Werner admits personal disappointment despite strong performance in Chelsea win

The former RB Leipzig attacker has not found the net since November, and he has admitted that it is starting to become frustrating

Chelsea striker Timo Werner has admitted that his goal drought is starting to get to him – despite fashioning two goals as the Blues overcame Sheffield United away from home.

Thomas Tuchel’s undefeated run as Chelsea boss continued at Bramall Lane as goals from Mason Mount and Jorginho gave them maximum points. In between times, Antonio Rudiger struck an own goal for the hosts – the first goal that Chelsea have conceded under the German.

However, the overriding emotion was pleasure at the victory – and that also goes for Werner, though the former RB Leipzig man admitted that it was tinged with frustration.

The 24-year-old has not scored since November, when the Blues last faced the men from the Steel City.

“Overall a good win for us, difficult against a high defending Sheffield United and proud that we continue our last wins,” he told Sky Sports .

“For myself, again there was no goal but it is good to see I can help the team with other things.

"I am happy when we win and with two assists, but as a striker you want to score, it has been a long time and I have not had this long without in my career. The goals will come.”

He brushed off the suggestion that he should have been allowed to take a penalty after winning it.

"In the future, maybe I can take a penalty but at this moment, I need to score some normal goals before taking a penalty,” he said.

Article continues below

"It was a clear penalty and I was shocked it was not given straight away. The VAR helps the referee."

Meanwhile, Werner is full of praise for compatriot Tuche, who has overseen three wins and a draw since taking charge of the Stamford Bridge outfit, propelling them back into the Champions League reckoning in the process.

"Every manager is different, he gives us a lot of ideas and now I play on the left and can play behind the striker or as a 10,” he said. “That is very good for me and the last wins were also a good move from the manager.”