Arsenal's Martinez joins Reading on loan

Arsenal have announced the departure of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who has joined Championship side Reading on loan for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.

The 26-year-old joined the Gunners from Argentine side Independiente when he was just 17, but has made only 14 first-team appearance for the club since his arrival.

Martinez has already taken in a multitude of loan moves during his time on Arsenal's books, including temporary switches to Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Wolves and most recently La Liga's Getafe in 2017-18.

The shot-stopper, affectionately known as 'Emi', made only one first-team appearance for his parent club this season, taking in a full 90 minutes in the side's 1-0 home win over Qarabag in the Europa League.

In a statement released on their official website, Arsenal said that the player “goes to Reading to gain more first-team experience.

“We wish Emi well for the remainder of the season with the Royals.”

