Arsenal Women and adidas unveil exclusive new 2023-24 away kit in collaboration with Stella McCartney

Arsenal Women and adidas have teamed up with British fashion icon Stella McCartney to create a travel collection and new away kit.

Arsenal Women launch 2023-24 away kit

In collaboration with Stella McCartney

First women's team only kit in Arsenal history

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal have launched a new away kit and travel range for the women's team ahead of the start of the new Women's Super League season. Adidas and Arsenal say the exclusive line is created to provide support to the team both and an off the field.

The new away shirt is described as a fusion of geometric patterns and striking colour-blocked elements in halo pink and glow blue. The kit also incorporates AEROREADY technology, which utilizes moisture-wicking and absorbent materials to keep players dry and comfortable.

Several key pieces are constructed with a minimum of 47% recycled polyester and 100% organic cotton, aligning with adidas' commitment to combat plastic waste.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The gender-neutral shirt will be worn by Arteta's Arsenal as a pre-match warm-up kit before their Premier League encounter against Manchester City. This will be the first time in club history that the women's team will wear a different kit to their male counterparts. Starting on September 28, the limited-edition collection will be available online at adidas.com, in shops at Arsenal's official club stores, and at a few other retailers.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Arsenal striker Alessia Russo said in a press release: “It’s been an exciting summer for me, both with the move to Arsenal and reaching the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and now we’re back I am fully focused on my first season with the team. It’s so special to be marking this with a collection as playful and bold as this one. For me, football has always been about having fun and getting creative – it’s why I got into it as a young girl and it’s what inspires me today. I love that this collection represents that, and I can’t wait to wear the shirt with pride on match day.”

Creative designer Stella McCartney also spoke about the inspiration behind the new kit.

"Following the remarkable tournament in Australia, I’m so proud to continue the story with Arsenal by creating this bespoke capsule for the women’s team. Designing for a team that truly embodies what it takes to be an athlete and inspire the next generation of footballers has been incredibly special," she said.

"I love that the away jersey taps into the exciting intersection of fashion and football through its elevated geometric print and captivating hues – with technical performance materials at the core. It’s important that both players and fans alike can playfully express themselves as they move on and off the pitch, and we hope this bold, new collection can play a part in that.”

WHAT NEXT? The Gunners will wear the new kit for the first time when they take on Manchester United in the WSL on October 8.