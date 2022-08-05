Ex-Arsenal flop Willian could make sensational Premier League return as Fulham eye transfer move

The Brazilian failed to impress during his last spell in London, but could be coming back with the newly-promoted Cottagers

Willian could be set for a sensational Premier League return with Fulham interested in signing the forward from Corinthians, GOAL understands. The former Chelsea favourite's last spell in England with Arsenal ended acrimoniously, with the Gunners terminating his contract two years early following a disappointing first season at the club.

In that maiden campaign he managed just one goal in 35 appearances. However, he does have Premier League pedigree, helping Chelsea win two top-flight titles during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Since departing Arsenal Willian has been turning out for boyhood club Corinthians, where he has struggled to make an impact due to niggling injuries, netting just once in 44 games.

What do we know about Fulham's interest in Willian?

Despite his meagre goal tally, the 33-year-old is attracting interest from several overseas clubs.

This includes Premier League newbies Fulham, who are understood to already be negotiating the terms of a possible transfer. It is worth noting that Willian has a release clause in his contract - which has 16 months left to run - that facilitates a return to Europe.

He and his family lived in London for nine years, and he could be open to returning to the city with Fulham.

Why are Fulham targeting Willian?

The Cottagers have made five signings ahead of the new season, but there is still space for another forward in their squad following the departure of Fabio Carvalho to Liverpool this summer.

So far, Fulham have brought in Manor Solomon from Shakhtar Donetsk and Andreas Pereira from Manchester United, while Joao Palhinha, Kevin Mbabu and Bernd Leno have also arrived.

Their Premier League season gets underway on Saturday lunchtime, when they host Liverpool at Craven Cottage.