Arsenal told they must keep Partey fit to 'get anywhere near' the Premier League title

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has claimed the Gunners must keep Thomas Partey fit and available if they wish to keep Premier League title hopes alive.

Parlour heaps praise onto Partey

Concerned about injury record

Believes he's key to title charge

WHAT HAPPENED? Following an excellent start to the Premier League season, Arsenal find themselves sat at the top of the table heading into the World Cup break with a five-point lead over reigning champions Manchester City. Parlour, who won the title three times with the Gunners, has explained how he thinks Partey is key to his old club's chances of going all the way in 2022-23.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to talkSPORT, the former Arsenal midfielder said: "I think Partey has been so important. If Arsenal are going to go anywhere near trying to win a title, he’s got to stay fit because last season, he had so many injuries. But he’s been real instrumental in that midfield, just keeping it ticking over, very efficient player, can get around the pitch, very mobile."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mikel Arteta's side have won 14 of their 16 games played so far this season, with only one draw and a solitary loss recorded, looking mightily impressive in the process. Partey has been key to their brilliant start, but has a history with injury struggles and must navigate Ghana's World Cup campaign without picking up another.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR PARTEY? The 29-year-old heads to the World Cup with Ghana and is set for a starting berth in their group-stage opener against Portugal.