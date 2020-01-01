Arsenal squad set for training camp in Dubai during winter break

Mikel Arteta will take his senior players to the Middle East for warm-climate sessions when the Premier League has a winter break

's first-team squad will head to Dubai for a training camp during the winter break, the club have confirmed.

The Gunners will take in a much-needed rest after travelling to Turf Moor to face on Sunday, with the Premier League spreading fixtures out over a two-week period to allow clubs to have a winter break.

Various venues for a mid-season training camp have been mooted, but the club's security team took their time before making a decision amid political unrest in the Middle East.

Due to the club's sponsorship deal with Emirates, Dubai was always the preferred destination, but tensions in that part of the world have risen in the wake of the United States-ordered assassination of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani.

Safety fears have since been allayed, meaning Arsenal will be flying out to Dubai on February 7 for warm-climate sessions, before returning to north London on February 11.

Arteta voiced his approval via the club's official website, stating: “As we prepare for several key fixtures, we are looking forward to a change of routine with some warm-weather training.

"Dubai is a fantastic place and the football facilities there are first class. It will do us good to experience a change of environment before we enter a crucial part of the season.”

The Gunners will return to Premier League action five days after touching back down on English soil, with Newcastle set to arrive at Emirates Stadium.

Arteta's men cannot afford to lose any more ground on their rivals in the race for the final spot, having already slipped down to 10th in the table after 24 fixtures.

Arsenal are 10 points behind fourth-placed at the moment, but they can also qualify for Europe's elite competition by winning the .

The north Londoners were beaten by the Blues in last year's final, and will be aiming to go one better this time around, but must first get past Olympiacos in the round of 32.

The Gunners will travel to Greece for the first leg on February 20, three days before they play host to Carlo Ancelotti's in the Premier League.

Arteta saw his side get back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory at Bournemouth in a fourth-round tie on Monday, thanks to goals from Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah.

However, Shkodran Mustafi was forced off the pitch through injury in the second half, leaving Arsenal short on defensive cover in the absence of Calum Chambers, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season.