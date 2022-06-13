Arsenal sign Marquinhos from Sao Paulo in £3m transfer

The teenage winger has pe a long-term deal with the Gunners, becoming their first summer signing

Arsenal have completed the signing of Brazilian forward Marquinhos from Sao Paulo.

The Gunners came to an agreement with Sao Paulo over a transfer in late-May.

The north London side confirmed on Monday that the 19-year-old has joined Mikel Arteta's team on a long-term contract.

How much is the fee?

The 19-year-old makes the move to the north London side in a deal worth £3 million.

GOAL confirmed the transfer fee in May when the Brazil Under-17 international flew to London to put the finishing touches on the deal.

How long is Marquinhos' contract?

Arsenal have said that the winger has joined on a "long-term" contract.

Marquinhos is reported to have signed a deal that runs for five years.

Who is new Arsenal signing Marquinhos?

Marquinhos has been used mainly as a winger for Sao Paulo, but he can also play as a centre-forward.

He is comfortable on either wing, but is left footed and his preferred role is wide out on the right so he can cut inside on his favoured foot.

He broke into the Sao Paulo senior side at the age of 18-year-old and made his debut against Flamengo last July.

What has been said about Arsenal signing Marquinhos?

Arsenal technical director Edu spoke of his happiness at the arrival of the young Brazilian.

He told the club's website: "We’re delighted to have completed the transfer with Sao Paulo, as Marquinhos was a player we had been watching for a while.

"At 19, he is still very young, so he is a player for the future. We look forward to Marquinhos now joining us for pre-season, making his new home, and continuing to grow and develop with us."

