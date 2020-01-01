‘Arsenal can sell Lacazette to sign another Ramsey’ – Parlour pieces together transfer plans

The ex-Gunners star believes that Mikel Arteta needs to find another goalscoring midfielder, with it possible to free up funds by selling a striker

may be willing to part with Alexandre Lacazette in the next transfer window as the money generated from that sale would allow them to bring in a suitable replacement for Aaron Ramsey, says Ray Parlour.

The Gunners are seeing plenty of speculation generated as the summer market prepares to open its doors.

Comings and goings are being mooted in north London, with the most intense rumours surrounding two proven frontmen.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continues to see his future called into question as he stalls on the signing of a new contract.

Fellow frontman Lacazette is also generating exit talk, with giants said to be keen on acquiring the international.

Parlour cannot see Arsenal agreeing to part with two proven goalscorers, but believes one could be deemed disposable as Mikel Arteta needs to generate funds for another goalscoring midfielder.

"Well, I don't think they'll lose both," former Gunners midfielder Parlour told talkSPORT of the Lacazette and Aubameyang reports.

"It's a situation where I don't think you can afford to lose both.

"At the moment it's very positive, the talk from the club itself looks like Aubameyang could be signing a new contract which would be brilliant news for Arsenal, and that could mean Lacazette could be on his way.

"There's been lots of talk about him, has been mentioned for Lacazette with a player coming to Arsenal, I don't know what sort of player is going to come to Arsenal that way.

"But I think Aubameyang is so important, he's the one who scores you the goals.

"If you took him out of the Arsenal team now, who scores the goals?"

Parlour added on the need for the Gunners to find someone to fill the void created by Ramsey’s departure to Juventus in 2019: "I mentioned it last week, there's no goals from midfield, that's the big problem Arsenal have.

"[Bukayo] Saka scored a really good goal against , he was playing in the right position on that right-hand side, but that's where they've really got to address in this transfer window.

"They lost Ramsey to Juventus who is probably the only player who can score goals from midfield and they didn't really replace him with anyone.

"[Lucas] Torreira won't score you goals, [Matteo] Guendouzi won't score you goals, [Granit] Xhaka, [Dani] Ceballos doesn't score you enough goals, [Mesut] Ozil isn't even in the team.

"So that's where they've really got to look at in the summer.

"As much as they really need a good centre-half as well, I think an attacking midfielder. But they're hard to find and they cost a lot of money, the good ones.

"Whether Arsenal have got the money to spend, we'll have to wait and see. That's why they probably have to let Lacazette go and maybe get some money in to buy a midfielder."