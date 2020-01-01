Arsenal have to get Saka tied to new contract but feel-good factor is back, says Parlour

The ex-Gunners star is hoping to see discussions with an academy graduate deliver fresh terms, with the future looking brighter again in north London

have to get Bukayo Saka “tied down now on a new contract”, says Ray Parlour, with the academy graduate having a big part to play in what is looking like a brighter future for the Gunners.

As things stand, the versatile teenage talent is only working on terms through to the summer of 2021.

Discussions regarding a fresh deal have been held as talk of interest in Saka from the likes of and builds.

Parlour is hoping to see discussions reach a positive conclusion, with youngsters set to play a prominent role for Arsenal heading forward.

Saka proved once again that he can form part of those plans in a 4-0 victory over Newcastle, with Eddie Nketiah also getting an opportunity to impress in that contest as he started ahead of international striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Former Gunners star Parlour told talkSPORT: “He [Nketiah] struggled a bit first half – holding the ball up, and that’s what Lacazette does so well. He holds the ball up and brings other players into play, while Eddie was a little bit of a struggle first half. Second half, he did much better, he had a couple of opportunities.

“That is where managers have to make big decisions. At least he is showing that he will give the youngsters a go.

“Saka was excellent again on the left-hand side, he had another really good game. I think he has to get tied down now on a new contract. I think they are trying to organise it at the moment.

“At the moment Arsenal are 10th in the table, which isn’t good enough, but Lacazette’s goal and how the players celebrated, they knew he needed that.

“There are a lot of changes that need to be made at Arsenal but there is a feel-good factor again. I think the supporters are getting behind the team and suddenly they are thinking: next season, could we really have a go? I think fifth place is still wide open for quite a few clubs, so big game Sunday against .”

A fifth-place finish could be enough to secure qualification this season, given that have been stung with a two-year ban from that competition.

Arsenal are six points adrift of north London rivals at present, but they still have 12 Premier League games to take in and are also through to the last 32 of the .