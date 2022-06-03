Arsenal pre-season 2022-23: Tour, fixtures, results, tickets & everything you need to know

The Gunners will be taking in a trip to America over the summer, before returning to home soil for the annual Emirates Cup

Arsenal endured more top-four heartbreak in 2021-22, as they once again failed to secure Champions League qualification, but positive progress is being made by an exciting young squad that continues to work under the watchful eye of Mikel Arteta.

Continental football in the form of Europa League competition will be on the agenda for the Gunners in 2022-23, with a more hectic schedule suggesting that money will be spent on adding greater depth to the first-team squad.

Pre-season outings will give any new additions an opportunity to find their feet, and Arteta a chance to tinker with tactical plans, with GOAL on hand to bring you all you need to know about Arsenal’s preparations for the next campaign.

Arsenal pre-season 2022-23 pre-season fixtures & results

Date Fixture Venue July 16 Arsenal vs Everton M&T Bank Stadium July 20 Arsenal vs Orlando City Exploria Stadium July 23 Arsenal vs Chelsea Camping World Stadium July 30 Arsenal vs Sevilla Emirates Stadium

There have been suggestions that the Gunners will begin their pre-season preparations in Germany, with a potential friendly on the cards there, but for now, their first confirmed outing will be against Premier League rivals Everton.

That contest will take place in Baltimore and will be known as The Charm City Match due to the host venue’s nickname.

Arsenal will then compete in the expanded Florida Cup, which is now known as the FC Series, where they will come up against MLS outfit Orlando City and London neighbours Chelsea.

A return to home soil will be made at the end of July, with the annual Emirates Cup event seeing Arteta’s men take in a meeting with La Liga heavyweights Sevilla.

How do I get tickets for Arsenal’s pre-season matches?

Tickets for a meeting with Everton, which start at $55 (£44), and a clash with Sevilla at Emirates Stadium are available through the Gunners’ official portal.

Those wishing to attend the FC Series games can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster, with prices ranging from $30 (£24) to $550 (£438).

When does Arsenal’s 2022-23 Premier League season start?

The 2022-23 Premier League season is due to get underway on the weekend of August 6, 2022.

It is yet to be determined who Arsenal will open their campaign against, or when notable outings such as derby dates with arch-rivals Tottenham will take place, as the top-flight fixture list will not be released until 9am BST on Thursday June 16.