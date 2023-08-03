Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko and wife Vlada Sedan welcome second baby daughter

Arsenal full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko and his wife Vlada Sedan have welcomed their second baby daughter into the world.

Zinchenko welcomes second child

Wife gives birth to daughter

Couple shares photos of newborn

WHAT HAPPENED? Zinchenko's wife Sedan gave birth to a baby daughter on Wednesday, making him a father for the second time. They are already parents to two-year-old Eva who was born a year after the couple tied the knot in August 2020.

After first hosting a gender reveal event for their second child at the wedding, the couple took to Instagram to share the happy news later that evening, with Sedan welcoming their 'princess' to the world in a touching post.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

Article continues below

WHAT THEY SAID: Sedan, a sports journalist, captioned her post: "Welcome to this world our princess ❤️02.08.2023🐣"

THE GOSSIP: The couple's second child arrives just days before the Game4Ukraine, a charity football match organised by Zinchenko in support of his foundation - and Ukraine's fundraising site United24 - created in the aftermath of the Russian invasion in 2022.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZINCHENKO? The left-back will feature in the game alongside former Chelsea and AC Milan striker Andriy Shevchenko on August 5.