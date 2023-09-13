Signing soon? Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard drops future hint as he gives update on contract situation on Norway duty

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard dropped a major hint about his future in an interview while on Norway duty.

Odegaard provides update on contract situation

Happy at Arsenal

Hopes to be at the club for a long time

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Real Madrid man spoke about his future and current contract situation at Arsenal while away with the Norwegian national team during the international break. It has been reported that the north Londoners are preparing to offer him improved terms at the Emirates Stadium.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don't have much to say, apart from the fact that I am very happy at Arsenal and I hope I can be there for a long time. Beyond that, I have no comment right now. Now, it is the national team that is in focus," said Odegaard.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 24-year-old captained Arsenal to a second-place finish last season under Mikel Arteta after joining them permanently ahead of the 2021-22 season. The Gunners have drawn one and won three of their four games so far this season and sit in fifth position in the table.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners are set to face Everton away in their next fixture on Sunday.