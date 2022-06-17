Arsenal accelerate Jesus transfer talks after Manchester City reject opening bid

The Gunners have had an offer turned down for the Brazil international but are confident of striking a deal with the Premier League champions

Arsenal are accelerating their attempts to agree a deal for Gabriel Jesus, GOAL can confirm.

The Manchester City forward is the Gunners' No 1 target for the transfer window and talks have been ongoing with his representatives for months.

A deal has not yet been reached between clubs, but confidence is growing that an agreement will soon be found for the four-time Premier League winner.

What is the latest on Arsenal's bid for Jesus?

Arsenal have now had a bid rejected by Man City for the Brazilian, who has just one year left on his contract at Etihad Stadium. The offer is believed to have been around the £30 million mark.

Negotiations are continuing at pace however, and there is a growing belief that a compromise will be reached.

Man City are believed to value Jesus at around £50m, a figure Arsenal feel is too high given the frontman’s contractual situation.

Discussions are now ongoing over the fee, with Jesus keen to get his future decided quickly.

Arsenal’s transfer window is heating up

By Charles Watts, GOAL's Arsenal correspondent

There was some frustration building amongst Arsenal fans over what was being perceived as a slow start to the transfer window.

Things are kicking into a gear now, with the £30m signing of Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira imminent.

Arsenal are looking to quickly add to Vieira’s capture with the addition of Jesus, a striker they are hell bent on securing a deal for.

Arsenal and Man City are currently apart in their valuations, but there is a growing sense that a deal can be done relatively quickly with all parties keen for talks to come to a swift conclusion.

Landing Jesus would be a major coup for Mikel Arteta, who has also convinced Eddie Nketiah to agree to a new contract in recent weeks.

Arteta is building a new look attack at Arsenal and Jesus will be the centre point, but others could follow - with interest in Leeds United winger Raphinha genuine.

