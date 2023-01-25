Arsenal boss Arteta labelled 'very special' as Xhaka insists 'I've never had a coach like him'

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has piled praise on manager Mikel Arteta, who has led the Gunners to the top of the Premier League table.

Arsenal top under Arteta

Five points clear with a game in hand

Xhaka praises boss

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal have enjoyed a record-breaking start to the Premier League season under Arteta, hitting 50 points by the halfway stage of the season. The Gunners top the table by five points from Manchester City and have a game in hand on the defending champions. Xhaka has praised his manager and explained what makes the Spaniard such an impressive coach.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Last season, we lost the first three games of the season. Some people were already at the end of their patience. But now you see what can happen when you give a coach time. After all, this is his first ever stint as head coach. He is something very special," the Arsenal midfielder told 20 min. "I’ve had many coaches in my career, but never one like Arteta. He seems like he is focused only on football 24 hours a day. He always has a plan A, B – and maybe even a plan Z. But he’s not only top tactically, but he’s also top as a person."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arteta has Arsenal in a great position to win their first Premier League title since 2004 and has been able to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window. The Gunners have already brought in Polish centre-back Jakub Kiwior and Leandro Trossard from Brighton.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners are back in action on Friday against Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup at the Etihad Stadium.