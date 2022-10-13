Arsenal boss Arteta hails 'improving' USMNT star Turner: He was phenomenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised Matt Turner after the U.S. men's national team goalkeeper's start in the Europa League.

WHAT HAPPENED? Turner was one of the bright spots in Arsenal's win over Bodo/Glimt, despite having to make just one official save on the day. The goalkeeper was quick off his line, helping thwart several dangerous sequences before they got anywhere near his box.

WHAT THEY SAID: “He is improving, he’s getting better, obviously we’re asking him different things from what other managers have asked him to do,” Arteta said.

“He was much better in the first half than in the second half in my opinion. We could have had some more control, but I think he was phenomenal in the goal in situations, especially when defending the area in behind the center halves and in the one-against-one situations, he was really good.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The match is another big one under Turner's belt as he looks to lock up the starting spot for the USMNT at the World Cup. He'll have a few more to go before heading to Qatar, with Turner firmly entrenched at Arsenal's cup goalkeeper.

WHAT NEXT FOR TURNER? Arsenal are set to visit Leeds United this weekend in the Premier League, but it is unlikely Turner will face off with USMNT teammates Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams. He's more likely to feature again on October 20 when Arsenal host PSV in the Europa League.