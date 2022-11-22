Argentina vs Saudi Arabia
WATCH: Argentina stunned at World Cup as Aldawsari fires Saudi Arabia into shock lead
Gill Clark
11:27 AM GMT 22/11/2022
- Argentina facing Saudi Arabia
- Messi opens scoring
- Underdogs hit back in second half
WHAT HAPPENED? Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Argentina against Saudi Arabia but La Albiceleste were stunned in the second half when the underdogs scored two goals in five minutes to take a shock 2-1 lead in Qatar.
Whatever Hervé Renard said to his players at half-time, it worked!! 🤩@SaudiNT_EN have gone 2-1 up against one of the competition favourites Argentina with this belter!! 🚀#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/uHdXpjUAdm— ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 22, 2022
WHAT. A. STRIKE. ⚽️💥— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 22, 2022
Beautiful goal by Salem Aldawsari 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/WCvSVHSyTR
WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? La Albiceleste take on Mexico next in the World Cup on Saturday in Group C.
