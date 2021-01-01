'Any striker would be happy with Alisson's header' - Robertson hails Liverpool keeper after dramatic West Brom winner

The Scottish full-back paid tribute to his team-mate following his "unbelievable" goal at The Hawthorns which earned three crucial points

Andrew Robertson has hailed Alisson after the Liverpool goalkeeper's dramatic winning goal against West Brom, saying "any striker in the world is happy with that header".

Liverpool seemed to be heading towards a disappointing draw at The Hawthorns on Sunday, with Hal Robson-Kanu and Mohamed Salah both getting on the scoresheet, before Alisson ran the length of the pitch for a late corner from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Brazilian shot-stopper rose highest to meet the cross and direct an unstoppable header past West Brom no 1 Sam Johnstone, sparking wild scenes of celebration among the Reds squad and coaching staff.

What's been said?

Robertson was left in awe after Alisson's finish, having initially been concerned that Liverpool might be caught out on the counter-attack when he came up.

"I've given up now trying to describe it," the Scottish defender told the club's official website. "This team, I've said it time and time again – of course it was maybe when we were going for titles and things like that – but we just don't know when to give up.

"We keep fighting, we keep going, we keep probing. We had some really good chances [in the] last 10 minutes and we just couldn't find the chance.

"Then you get a corner and I see Ali sprinting by me and I'm thinking, 'I'm not sure about this.' I go back to the halfway line and any striker in the world I think is happy with that header – it's unbelievable."

Robertson on Alisson's tribute to his father

Alisson dedicated his stunning goal to his late father Jose Agostinho Becker, who tragically passed away after an accident in Brazil in February.

"For him, for his family, what he's been through, everyone's been through a rubbish time but him particularly," Robertson said of his team-mate's moving tribute.

"Not being able to go back to Brazil after losing his dad and everything like that, the number of emotions that man has probably felt throughout this whole year, welcoming a baby boy into the family, it's incredible.

"We are one big family. When one of us hurts, we all hurt and we all felt the impact of when his father sadly passed away.

"It's an incredible, emotional moment for him and I'm sure there won't be a dry eye back in Brazil for him. Clearly his dad is looking over him."

State of play in top-four race

Liverpool's victory saw them move to within a point of fourth-placed Chelsea in the race for the final Champions League spot.

Jurgen Klopp's side will hope the Blues drop points again when they take on third-place Leicester City on Tuesday, which will give them the chance to move into fourth with a win away at Burnley the following day.

The Reds are due to wrap up their season against Crystal Palace at Anfield on May 23.

