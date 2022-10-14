Antony reveals Ronaldo has turned teacher for younger team-mates at Man Utd

Cristiano Ronaldo has transformed from student to teacher at Manchester United, with Antony among those looking to take as many lessons as possible.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner is an all-time great

Has seen it all at the very highest level

Passing knowledge on to younger team-mates

WHAT HAPPENED? The legendary Portuguese forward boasts vast experience from his record-setting playing career, with 700 club goals recorded while collecting five Ballons d’Or and countless major trophies. He is now 37 years of age and approaching the end of his iconic playing days, but he has plenty of priceless knowledge to pass on to the next generation – including a number of receptive team-mates at Old Trafford.

WHAT THEY SAID: Brazil international Antony, who joined United from Ajax in the summer transfer window, has told the Red Devils’ official website of learning from the best: “Since I arrived here, Cristiano Ronaldo has really helped me feel at ease; he speaks to me a lot, on matchdays as well. He always tells me to be calm and confident, he’s achieved so much in football and I learn from him every day. I’m really grateful to have such an experienced person teaching us young players every day.

“His mentality, it’s so strong. He’s very intelligent. This mentality of his, looking to the next day, everything still to play for, it’s what I’m trying to take on board and keep for the rest of my life.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Antony has already followed in Ronaldo’s footsteps by making history with United, as his goal in a 2-1 victory over Everton saw him become the first player to find the target in each of their first three Premier League outings for the club.

DID YOU KNOW? Manchester United have won five of their last six Premier League games (L1), as many as they had in their previous 18. At home, they’ve lost just one of their last 12 in the Premier League (W7 D4), and are looking to pick up three consecutive wins at Old Trafford for the first time since December last season.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Erik ten Hag’s side, who edged out Omonia Nicosia 1-0 in the Europa League on Thursday, will be back in domestic action on Sunday when playing host to Newcastle.