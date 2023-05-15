Ansu Fati to stay at Barcelona? Blaugrana president Joan Laporta wants winger at the club - and insists he is happy in Catalunya

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has claimed that club are keen on retaining Ansu Fati's services, and that the player himself wants to stay as well.

WHAT HAPPENED? Amid rumours of Ansu Fati being linked with a move away from Barcelona this summer, club president Laporta has insisted that the club want to retain the player's services beyond the current season and that the player too wants to continue at the Catalan club.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to TV3, Laporta said: "Ansu Fati is a player we want at the club, and he wants to stay at Barca too."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, are reportedly keen on signing the Spanish international, who has fallen out of favour at Barcelona under Xavi this season. The Catalan club were reportedly even considering sending him to Wolves in a swap deal to sign Ruben Neves.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The newly crowned La Liga champions will be next in action on May 20 when they take on Real Sociedad in La Liga.