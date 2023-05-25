Angel Di Maria will NOT renew Juventus contract as Argentina star enters free agency ahead of summer window

Angel Di Maria will leave Juventus on a free transfer this summer as the winger will not renew his contract with the club.

WHAT HAPPENED? Di Maria joined Juve last summer on a one-year contract and there had been talk of a potential extension, though the Argentina international said in February that he had not discussed it with the club. GOAL can confirm that Juve's transfer strategy has changed and they have decided to follow a different path, one which does not involve Di Maria.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Di Maria has featured 38 times in all competitions for Juve, but has started 25 of those due to his inconsistency in what has been a hectic season for the club.

The Turin side were hit with an initial 15-point deduction in Serie A for a capital gains scandal, though the punishment was reduced to 10 points this week. That could leave them without a place in the Champions League next term, which will be a big financial blow to the club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 35-year-old's next step has not yet been decided. Although he has always been linked with a return to Argentina to join Rosario Central, his priority is to stay in Europe to boost his hopes of playing in the next Copa America in 2024.

WHAT NEXT FOR DI MARIA? The ex-Real Madrid star will likely feature for Juve when they face AC Milan in their penultimate Serie A game of the season on Sunday.