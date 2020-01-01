'Alli would be fantastic at PSG' - Tottenham star urged to link up with Mbappe & Neymar after losing Mourinho's trust

The England international has been tipped to leave Spurs this summer after falling out of favour with his current manager

Dele Alli would be "fantastic" at , according to Darren Bent, who has urged the star to link up with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at Parc des Princes after losing Jose Mourinho's trust.

Alli's future at Spurs has been called into question at the start of the 2020-21 season.

The international was substituted at half-time during an opening weekend loss to , before being omitted from Mourinho's squad completely in a qualifying win at Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

He was also left out of Sunday's thrilling 5-2 victory over , with the Portuguese boss explaining pre-match that he has "too many players" to choose from and the midfielder is "paying the price".

PSG have been heavily linked with a move for Alli in recent days, and Mourinho addressed ongoing speculation after watching his side pick up their first three points of the new Premier League campaign.

"I'm not responsible for the market," said the Tottenham boss. "The same way a squad is a puzzle and in the same way so is the bench. I cannot have three wingers and a No 10 and then no defender."

Bent thinks that playing alongside a whole host of world-class players at Parc des Princes would help Alli reach the next level in his career, having seen his development stall at Spurs following a promising start under Mauricio Pochettino.

“It would be superb for him. We know the French league is not as competitive as the Premier League," the ex-Tottenham striker told talkSPORT of Alli's proposed move to PSG.

“But when you go and play with players like Mbappe, Neymar, [Marco] Verratti, it’s automatically going to lift his levels and make him a better player.

“A change of scenery could do him the world of good and going to that club, he’d be fantastic there.”

Alli now finds himself way down the pecking order at Tottenham, with Bent of the opinion that the talented 24-year-old is being overlooked due to his perceived sluggish work-rate in the middle of the pitch.

“Looking at Spurs’ squad, you cannot tell me that Dele Alli isn’t better than Harry Winks, [Eric] Lamela, even [Moussa] Sissoko," he added.

“You know how Mourinho wants you – hard-working, up and down – and that’s not really Dele Alli’s game.

“I look at Dele Alli as a Frank Lampard-type midfielder. I’m not saying he’s as good as Frank, but he gets in the box, gets on the end of crosses, does those late drives into the box – he gets goals.

“For whatever reason, he can’t seem to find that form. But to say he’s got all these players and can’t find a spot for Dele Alli is a farce.

“Dele Alli is better than some of those players he’s got in the squad, but I think it comes down to trust. Right now, Mourinho trusts Winks and Sissoko a lot more than he trusts Dele Alli.”