‘Alisson’s going to have to shave his beard every game now!’ - New good luck charm for Liverpool goalkeeper spotted by Elliott

A clean-shaven Alisson starred for Liverpool in a 3-1 victory over Southampton, with Harvey Elliott spotting a new good luck charm for the Brazilian.

Reds keeper starred against Saints

Sporting a new look between the sticks

Considered to be best in the world

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds did not have things all their own way against the struggling Saints at Anfield, with their superstar shot-stopper required to pull off a number of impressive saves. A new look appeared to work for Alisson, with Elliott considering him to be the best keeper in world football regardless of whether he sports facial hair or not.

WHAT THEY SAID: Elliott told Liverpool’s official website of witnessing another masterclass from the Reds’ No.1: “I think he’s going to have to shave his beard every game now! So many times he has kept us in the game and it’s nothing new from Alisson, to be honest. He’s an unbelievable ’keeper as well as an unbelievable human being, so we’re all very proud of him. For us he’s the best goalkeeper in the world and to be playing alongside him and know you have that reassurance with him at the back in the goal is always a nice feeling - but sometimes we just need to make sure we’re there to help him out as well! But at the end of the day he’s, as I said, the best ’keeper in the world and sometimes that’s what you have to do.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Victory for Liverpool has them sat sixth in the Premier League table after 14 games, with a seven-point gap separating them from the top four.

DID YOU KNOW? Liverpool have won 10 of their last 11 Premier League games against Southampton (L1), as many as they had in their previous 26 against them (W10 D8 L8).

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Jurgen Klopp’s side have now reached the World Cup break, with the Reds not due to be in competitive action again until facing Manchester City in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup during the week leading up to Christmas.