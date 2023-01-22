Alisson calls on Liverpool fans to 'trust the process' as Reds aim to get out of Premier League rut

Alisson has pleaded for patience as Liverpool seek to rediscover a spark, with the Brazilian saying that it would be wrong to “change everything”.

WHAT HAPPENED? Calls for a serious freshening up of the ranks at Anfield, on and off the field, have been growing in intensity as the Reds struggle to replicate the consistency that has made them perennial challenges for major honours in recent seasons. More points were dropped in their latest Premier League outing, with a 0-0 draw at home to Chelsea leaving them eighth in the table, but Alisson is not convinced that ripping things up and starting again is the best approach.

WHAT THEY SAID: Alisson has told LFCTV: “I think just because of the moment we’re in, everybody wants to change everything immediately, but it’s not like that. We have to build our game up again, we have to be patient. I want to change it immediately as well, but we have to be honest with ourselves, we have to trust the process, we have to stay positive, stick together, and keep working on the things we’re working on. We’re working really hard. Anybody can tell we’re not doing the things we used to do. We’ll wait for things to get better for us.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool have now slipped 10 points off the pace in the race for a top-four finish and Champions League qualification in 2022-23, but they are through to the last-16 of elite European competition – where they will face Real Madrid – and are into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

WHAT NEXT? Domestic cup progress will be the focus for Liverpool when they return to competitive action, with a FA Cup trip to Brighton – who beat them 3-0 at the Amex Stadium on January 14 – set to be taken in next Sunday.