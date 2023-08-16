'Over the moon' Alessia Russo backs England to beat Spain in World Cup final

Alessi Russo feels she is "over the moon" after England reached a first World Cup final and backed the Lionesses to lift trophy after beating Spain.

England beat Australia 3-1

Lionesses into the final

Russo scored the third goal

WHAT HAPPENED? An electric performance from Sarina Wiegman's troops ensured that they beat the co-hosts by a comprehensive margin of 3-1 courtesy of goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Russo herself on Wednesday. The Arsenal forward did not hold back her excitement after the victory which set them up for a date with Spain for the title decider on Sunday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Over the moon, incredible. We've been saying we've been dreaming of the semis but this is what it's all about, a World Cup final with this group. Buzzing," she said to BBC One after the win.

"When they scored they got momentum, the place erupted and then Hempo's goal just flipped the momentum which was crucial so to get 3-1 you can settle a bit and see the game out. That's why we do what we do on the pitch is because of all our friends and family. To celebrate with them now is really special," she added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Russo had an emphatic reply when she was asked if she thinks that England have it in them to go all the way and lift the World Cup after beating Spain, saying: "Yes, why not? Spain are going to be even tougher. Every game in this tournament has been of the highest level so we have to be ready. But we've been dreaming since we were little girls. We're excited, we'll recover and be ready."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? England stand on the brink of history as they look forward to beating Spain on Sunday in the final to lift the World Cup trophy for the first time.