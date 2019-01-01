Alderweireld signs new Tottenham contract until 2023
Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has signed a new contract, keeping him at the north London club until 2023.
With Spurs showing improvements in recent weeks under Jose Mourinho, the 30-year-old Belgium international has committed his future to the club.
Having previously been linked with a move away, Alderweireld has made 20 appearances in all competitions this season, with Spurs currently sitting fifth in the Premier League – and just three points off the top four.
Alderweireld has been a hugely successful signing since joining from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid in 2015, but he had been widely expected to leave the club in the near future.
First signed by recently-sacked Mauricio Pochettino, his contract was set to expire at the end of this season.
Alderweireld had been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, but it appears he has decided he is happy in familiar surroundings.
Mourinho has previously suggested he won't rely on players unlikely to have a long-term future at the club - with Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen's deals still set to run out in 2020.
