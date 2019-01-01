Alderweireld signs new Tottenham contract until 2023

The 30-year-old Belgium international had been linked with a move away from the club but has committed to fresh terms in north London

defender Toby Alderweireld has signed a new contract, keeping him at the north London club until 2023.

With Spurs showing improvements in recent weeks under Jose Mourinho, the 30-year-old international has committed his future to the club.

Having previously been linked with a move away, Alderweireld has made 20 appearances in all competitions this season, with Spurs currently sitting fifth in the Premier League – and just three points off the top four.

Alderweireld has been a hugely successful signing since joining from giants in 2015, but he had been widely expected to leave the club in the near future.

First signed by recently-sacked Mauricio Pochettino, his contract was set to expire at the end of this season.

Alderweireld had been linked with the likes of , and , but it appears he has decided he is happy in familiar surroundings.

Mourinho has previously suggested he won't rely on players unlikely to have a long-term future at the club - with Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen's deals still set to run out in 2020.

More to follow…