Al-Nassr confirm signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on free transfer following Man Utd exit

Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr have announced the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer, following his premature exit from Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? The saga is officially over. Following weeks of speculation about Ronaldo's potential move to Al-Nassr - the latest of which came from CBS Sports on Friday stating that he had already signed - the signing has been made official by the Saudi club. The 37-year-old's brief time as a free agent has come to an end, with Al-Nassr revealing his arrival on social media.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "History in the making," the club wrote in a Tweet. "This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome Cristiano to your new home."

