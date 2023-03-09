Al-Ittihad fans beg club to sign Lionel Messi with sign while continuing to troll Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo was met with chants for Lionel Messi from Al-Ittihad fans, who also begged their club to sign the Argentina star.

Al-Ittihad hosted Al-Nassr on Thursday

Fans chanted Messi's name during Ronaldo's warm-up

One supporter begged Al-Ittihad to sign Argentine

WHAT HAPPENED? The Saudi Pro League's top two sides met on Thursday with just two points separating the pair. As Al-Nassr's players stepped out in King Abdullah Sports City stadium to warm up, the appearance of Ronaldo sparked jeers from the Al-Ittihad fans, who chose to chant Messi's name in an attempt to put the Portugal star off his game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: That wasn't the only thing linking the home supporters and the Paris Saint-Germain forward. One member of the Al-Ittihad faithful was pictured outside the stadium begging Messi to join the club, as rumours about his next destination rage on.

WHAT NEXT? Naturally, it's not the first time Ronaldo's eternal sporting rival has been used against him at his new home. The 38-year-old will have done his best to drown out the noise ahead of a top-of-the-table clash, before his side host Abha in the Champions Cup on Tuesday.