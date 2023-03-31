Al-Hilal offer to pay Lionel Messi MORE than Cristiano Ronaldo & become highest-paid player EVER - if he makes stunning Saudi Arabia move

- Argentine running down deal at PSG
- Being linked with teams around the world
- Portuguese rival already in the Middle East
WHAT HAPPENED? Portuguese superstar Ronaldo completed a move to Saudi Arabia after being released by Manchester United as a free agent in November 2022, with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner being handed a deal that is worth around £173 million ($214m) a year. That agreement has the 38-year-old comfortably sat at the top of the charts when it comes to most lucrative salaries.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi could, however, be in a position to overtake his eternal rival, with some big decisions about to be made on his future at club level. As things stands, the mercurial Argentine – who has seven Golden Balls to his name – is running down his contract at Paris Saint-Germain and heading towards free agency.
AND WHAT'S MORE: According to L’Equipe, the 2022 World Cup winner will need to lower his wage demands in order to thrash out an extension in France – with Financial Fair Play rules having to be taken into account. Messi is reportedly reluctant to slash his monthly pay cheque of €3.375m (£3m/$4m), especially as he has received a proposal from the Middle East that would make him the biggest-earning player to have ever played the game.
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty Images
Getty
Getty Images
WHAT NEXT? Al-Hilal are currently observing a transfer ban, but they are confident of being in a position to add new signings to their ranks this summer and Messi’s father, Jorge, recently paid a visit to the Saudi capital of Riyadh during which talks regarding a potential move to the region could have been held.