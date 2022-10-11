Ake happy to have avoided £45m Chelsea return as he embraces competition at Man City

Nathan Ake is “very happy” to still be a Manchester City player after seeing a £45 million ($50m) return to Chelsea speculated on over the summer.

Dutch defender left Stamford Bridge in 2017

Moved to the Etihad Stadium in 2020

Continues to see game time for the champions

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands international became the subject of intense transfer talk in the last window as he faces fierce competition for places with the reigning Premier League champions. There were suggestions that the versatile defender, who previously spent six years at Stamford Bridge as a youngster, could make his way back to west London as a big-money bid was tabled, but no deal was done and the 27-year-old is delighted to remain part of Pep Guardiola’s plans.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ake has said of remaining at the Etihad Stadium: “I’m very happy to be at Man City and I’m happy that I stayed here in the summer. I was never worried about competition.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City snapped Ake up from Bournemouth in 2020 for around £41m ($45m) and while he has rarely been a guaranteed starter for the Blues, he has taken in 48 appearances – including eight this season – while collecting two Premier League titles and a Carabao Cup winners’ medal.

WHAT NEXT FOR AKE? City will be in Champions League action against FC Copenhagen on Tuesday, before then travelling to Anfield for a heavyweight encounter with domestic rivals Liverpool on Sunday.