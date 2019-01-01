Ajax sign USMNT Under-20 star Alex Mendez

The highly rated young prospect has joined the Eredivisie club from Freiburg

have completed the signing of U.S. Men's National Team Under-20 player Alex Mendez.

The 18-year-old was previously on the books of side and will join the Jong Ajax squad initially.

Mendez did not make any appearances for the Freiburg first team, although he did manage three goals and make one assist in 13 games for their U-19 side.

He will be hoping to break his way into the senior Ajax squad, as a void has certainly been left in the midfield after Frenkie de Jong linked up with ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

More signings are expected in Amsterdam before the end of the transfer window, with captain and centre-back Matthijs de Ligt also moving on to .

A statement from the Eredivisie club read: "Ajax has reached an agreement with Alex Mendez and SC Freiburg about the immediate transfer of the player to Amsterdam. The midfielder signed a contract that will take effect immediately and has a duration of three seasons, up to and including 30 June 2022."

Mendez was born in South Central Los Angeles and previously played for the youth teams of before departing to Europe in 2018 to pursue his career as a professional.

The midfielder has particularly impressed in his performances for the junior sides, though, and has been tipped as a potential star of the next generation.

He starred as his country claimed the 2018 CONCACAF U20 Championship title, winning the Golden Ball as the competition's best player after scoring eight goals in the successful campaign.

Mendez ended that year by being named US Soccer's Young Male Player of the Year, an award previously won by winger Christian Pulisic.

And more recently, the new Ajax recruit featured in the USMNT's run to the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup quarter-finals, a competition in which failed to qualify despite having won the previous edition of the tournament in 2017.

Mendez could make his debut for Jong Ajax in their opening league game of the 2019-20 campaign when they take on FC Oss on August 9 in the Dutch second tier.