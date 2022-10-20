Ajaccio vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream PSG against Ajaccio on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table in Ligue 1 with a win against Ajaccio on Friday. The defending champions head into this fixture with a three-point lead at the top.

Christophe Galtier's team are unbeaten so far this season. They have won nine out of their 11 league games and beat title rivals Marseille 1-0 in their last outing, thanks to a first-half goal by Neymar. Ajaccio, who are 18th in the standings, face a monumental task taking three points off the defending champions.

Which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Ajaccio vs PSG date & kick-off time

Game: Ajaccio vs PSG Date: October 21, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3.00pm ET / 12:30am IST (Oct 22) Venue: Stade François Coty

Where to watch Ajaccio vs PSG on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on beIN Sports.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be telecast on BT Sport 4 and it can be streamed in the BT Sport app.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18, with steaming available on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 4 BT Sport app/website U.S. beIN Sports bein Sports app India Sports 18 -1 HD Voot Select

PSG squad and team news

Sergio Ramos will serve his ban in this fixture and hence, remains unavailable for selection. Neymar is also suspended for the game due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Christophe Galtier will also be without Danilo Pereira, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes and Renato Sanches who all continue to remain sidelined for the French champions.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Mukiele, Marquinhos, Bernat; Verratti, Vitinha, Ruiz; Messi; Mbappe, Ekitike

Position Players Goalkeepers Rico, Navas, Donnarumma Defenders Hakimi, Ramos, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Bernat, Diallo, Mendes, Mukiele Midfielders Verratti, Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, R. Sanches Forwards Mbappe, Neymar, Sarabia, Messi, Ekitike

Ajaccio team news and squad

Ajaccio boss Olivier Pantaloni will welcome defender Ismael Diallo and forward Cyrille Bayala back into the lineup following their one-game bans.

Romain Hamouma, Yoann Touzghar and Qazim Laci are all sidelined due to injuries while Fernand Mayembo is a doubt for the game.

Ajaccio predicted XI: Leroy; Youssouf, Gonzalez, Avinel, Diallo; Bayala, Marchetti, Coutadeur, Belaili; El Idrissy, Moussiti-Oko