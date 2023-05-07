Agree or disagree: Man Utd have to offload David de Gea to get back to the top

The Spaniard has cost his team time and time again this season - so why is he in line for a new contract?

David de Gea's inexplicable failure to keep out a weak shot from Said Benrahma ensured that Manchester United slipped to a 1-0 defeat at West Ham on Sunday night.

It was his fourth error leading to a goal in the Premier League this season, and it leaves United looking over their shoulders in the race for Champions League qualification.

Despite the fact De Gea continues to cost United in important matches, it has been reported that he is close to agreeing an extension that will keep him at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

Should he really be rewarded after another error-strewn campaign? And do United have any chance of returning to an elite level with the 32-year-old still serving as their last line of defence?