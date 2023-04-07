Agree or disagree: The Women's World Cup is the Lionesses' to LOSE

European champions England were crowned winners of the inaugural Finalissima - can they make that an international treble at the 2023 World Cup?

Sarina Wiegman's players were narrow victors over South American champions Brazil on Thursday, as Chloe Kelly scored the winning penalty after a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes.

It was fitting that Kelly, whose extra-time strike defeated Germany to win the Lionesses their Euro 2022 crown, would grab the decisive strike - but is it a sign of things to come for England?

Wiegman's side remain fourth in the FIFA Women's rankings, behind the USWNT, Germany and Sweden, but have showcased their quality and mindset at the highest level on multiple occasions.

