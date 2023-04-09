Agree or disagree: Arsenal will BOTTLE the title after failing to win at Anfield once again

Arsenal dropped valuable points at Liverpool after blowing a two-goal lead - is it inevitable that Manchester City will catch them?

Liverpool fought back to earn a 2-2 draw against Arsenal in one of the most thrilling Premier League contests in recent memory at Anfield on Sunday, with Roberto Firmino heading home an 87th-minute equaliser.

The Gunners' have not won on the red half of Merseyside since 2012, and they may never get a better chance to break that sequence after racing into a two-goal first-half lead courtesy of goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

The final result means that reigning champions Manchester City now sit just six points behind Arsenal with a game in hand, and the two teams are still due to meet at the Etihad Stadium on April 26.

Yes, Arsenal had won seven in a row before their latest trip to Anfield, but the manner of their second-half collapse should come as a real cause for concern. They let their nerves get the better of them against Liverpool, and have a tricky run-in ahead that could completely derail their season.

Is the smart money now on City to retain their crown? Let us know in the comments below! 👇

