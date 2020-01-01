‘Agent’ Van Persie takes credit for Man Utd’s Cavani capture having talked up move for ‘goal machine’

The former Red Devils striker had been calling for the Uruguayan frontman to be snapped up long before a deadline day agreement was confirmed

Robin van Persie is looking to claim his share of credit for Edinson Cavani ending up at , with “Agent RVP” having led calls for a Uruguayan “goal machine” to be acquired.

The former Red Devils striker first stated his case for a prolific South American to be taken to Old Trafford back in February.

He told SPORTbible when asked who he would pick to lead the line for United: “Edinson Cavani. I would definitely go for Cavani; he's very fit, he's a proven goalscorer, a goal machine, he has proven it at , PSG and .

“With him, if he starts, he will get you 25 goals a season. I've watched him play, I've played against him, he is like a proper goalscorer. He lives by scoring goals so I'd go for him.”

Van Persie was not the only ex-United star to make such a suggestion , with Louis Saha telling the Football Index Podcast after seeing Cavani hit the free agent pool: “I’ve followed him for many years and I’m gutted there doesn’t seem to be an interest there. For me, Cavani would be the best fit this summer.

“Cavani has a great eye for goal and his leadership would be a great asset. He has qualities that are very difficult to find on the transfer market.”

While interest from the Red Devils was late in arriving, with the 2020-21 campaign already underway, they did get there eventually and confirmed the capture of a new frontman on deadline day.

And Van Persie is pleased to have seen a deal pushed through, with his advice finally being heeded.

The Dutchman posted on Twitter: “Agent RVP. Glad to see you were listening @ManUtd!

“Brilliant signing and adds plenty of experience. Will improve players around him even more #Martial #Rashford #Greenwood #GoalMachine”

Cavani’s capture is not the only United deal that Van Persie predicted. He also said back in February when asked what other business the Red Devils needed: “Maybe one midfielder in a playmaker role.

“Though to be fair I watched Bruno Fernandes and he looks very good to me, very silky.

“But I would add one other one to put next to him, then with one player who stops the opponent attacking, that is what I like to see. I like to play with five attacking, creative-minded players.”

United may well have listened to that advice and acquired Van Persie’s countryman Donny van de Beek from , with the 23-year-old proving to be the only deal done before a late flurry of activity on deadline day.