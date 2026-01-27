adidas launches Manchester United x The Stone Roses collection celebrating a true Mancunian cultural bond

adidas has unveiled the latest Manchester United x The Stone Roses collection, celebrating one of Manchester’s most enduring cultural relationships. Uniting football, music and style, the drop pays tribute to the legendary band whose sound, imagery and attitude have long been woven into Manchester United supporter culture - both inside Old Trafford, and far beyond it.

For more than two decades, This Is The One has been the soundtrack to matchdays in Manchester, embodying belief, unity and anticipation. Drawing inspiration from The Stone Roses’ unmistakable visual identity, the collection reimagines iconic elements such as the famous lemon motifs and John Squire’s artwork from the I Wanna Be Adored single sleeve through a modern adidas Originals lens.

At the heart of the range sits the Manchester United Stone Roses Jersey, a standout statement piece that blends football heritage with bold artistic expression. Featuring an all-over graphic print inspired by the band’s artwork, the jersey offers a clean, slim silhouette with a V-neck finish, crafted in jacquard fabric for everyday comfort and durability. A long-sleeve version elevates the design into a contemporary collector’s item, complete with premium detailing and Trefoil branding.

The collection extends beyond jerseys into a full lifestyle offering rooted in classic terrace culture. Track tops, track pants and shorts rework timeless adidas silhouettes with heritage detailing, while footwear drops - including the ZX 600 and two Tobacco silhouettes - reinforce the crossover between sport, music and streetwear. Accessories such as scarves, bucket hats and graphic tees round out a range designed for both adults and kids, celebrating a shared Manchester identity that transcends generations.

adidas

Shop: Manchester United x The Stone Roses collection

The Manchester United x The Stone Roses collection is available now from Manchester United stores, selected adidas retailers, and via the adidas website at adidas.co.uk/retro-football.