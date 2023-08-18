Ada Hegerberg sends savage response to FIFA president Gianni Infantino following 'convince us men' comments on women's football

Norwegian striker Ada Hegerberg has sent a savage response to FIFA president Gianni Infantino following a bizarre speech about women's football.

Infantino tells women to 'convince us men'

Hegerberg hits back

Offensive comments spark twitter retaliation

WHAT HAPPENED? A keynote speech from the leader of football's governing body once again provoked a backlash with Infantino urging women to fight for change. He told the FIFA Women's Football Convention: "I say to all the women, that you have the power to change. Pick the right battles. Pick the right fights. You have the power to change. You have the power to convince us men what we have to do."

WHAT THEY SAID? Former Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg led the responses, taking to Twitter to quip: "Working on a little presentation to convince men. Who's in?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hegerberg's was one of a slew of infuriated reactions across the day. Australian journalist Samantha Lewis posted: "Infantino says this like women haven't been banging on the door of football for over a century. it's not women who lack the initiative or the knowledge or the ideas, it's because men still own the house and haven't let us in!"

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR THE WOMEN'S WORLD CUP? The wildly successful 2022 FIFA Women's world Cup reaches it's conclusion when England face Spain in Sydney, Australia on Sunday in the final.