'Absolute disgrace' - Man Utd penalty drama as De Gea penalised for moving off his line & Zaha scores re-take

legend Gary Neville was among those left baffled by the penalty drama in the Red Devils’ Premier League clash with , with the decision to award and then call for a spot-kick to be re-taken branded an “absolute disgrace”.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side saw Victor Lindelof punished for a second-half handball, before then seeing VAR intervene again as David de Gea was accused of straying off his line before saving from Jordan Ayew.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “Absolute disgrace. What is he? Two inches? You’re talking millimetres. That’s unbelievable. I understand if the goalkeeper is flying off his line gaining two yards but that is…”

More teams

More to follow...