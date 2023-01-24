'7' - Georgina Rodriguez wears Ronaldo's shirt on backwards & shares video of her reaction to Al-Nassr fans' deafening 'Siu' chants

Georgina Rodriguez attended Cristiano Ronaldo's debut for Al-Nassr and shared her reaction to the fans' deafening 'Siu' chants.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese talisman finally made his Saudi Pro League bow at the weekend in a hard-fought 1-0 win over Ettifaq, and his partner Georgina Rodriguez did not miss the chance to cheer him on from the stands. She shared her entire matchday experience in a carousel post on Instagram, in which she was seen wearing Ronaldo's number 7 shirt backwards. She wrote '7💛' as the caption for the post, and also documented her reaction to the supporters belting out the striker's signature chant as the players made their way out to the pitch from the tunnel.

WHAT NEXT? After failing to find the net on his debut, Ronaldo will hope to score in Al-Nassr's Saudi Super Cup semi-final against Al-Ittihad on Thursday.